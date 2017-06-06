Economy remains in junk status

Although two credit rating agencies have decided to leave South Africa’s credit rating unchanged, it still means that the economy is in junk status and no improvement has occurred.

This “good news” gave the Rand a slight boost and strengthened.

Standard & Poor’s (S & P) and Fitch Ratings have left South Africa’s credit rating unchanged at BB +, which is still junk status.

There is still the decision of the third major credit rating agency Moody’s, and it is expected they will announce a downgrade.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News