403 Error

You are not allowed to access

South Africa Today.



This site uses extensive blocking features

to reduce certain bots, spiders, crawlers and attacks.



We block countries that are the source of many attacks to this website:

China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Czech Republic



We also block trolls.



If you feel you have been blocked by mistake,

email us with complete details

including your IP address 162.158.78.7

and we will attempt to give you access to our site.



Email your IP address 162.158.78.7 to: support at southafricatoday dot net



If you do not include your ip address listed above and details, we can do nothing for you.

For security purposes, we do not respond to emails.



Thank you!