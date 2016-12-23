Zuma show anti-white colors

The ANC head of state, Jacob Zuma, has to a certain extent shown his anti-white sentiment at the ANC Youth League conference in Durban.

Zuma said that he would not resign voluntarily because it means that he “would surrender to the white monopoly”.

Zuma said it was the same “white monopolists” that put him under pressure to sack Des van Rooyen after he was appointed as finance minister. Those who have money can buy people.

Zuma said that there would be an earnest deliberation into the economic transformation, at next year’s policy conference, which, according to observers is a thinly veiled threat that he will endeavor to further impoverish whites.

