Farmer (26) shot and killed – Rustenburg

On Thursday, December 15, Schalk Lourens and his wife were returning to their Rhenosterfontein smallholding situated in the Bojanala District, Rustenburg Municipality.

As the couple arrived at the entrance, the wife got out of the vehicle to open up the gate, without any warning four suspects surrounded the vehicle, shot, and killed Schalk.

The four suspects fled with two mobile phones.

The suspects are still at large and the police are continuing with an investigation.

