Hitch-hiker dies after injected with lethal injection

The police are looking for three men and a woman who gave a man a lift last night from a spot next to Werder garage in Louis Trichardt.

The deceased, 37 year-old man was allegedly given a lift by four unknown suspects traveling in a white Isuzu double-cab.

It is alleged the victim was given a lethal injection, robbed of his belongings and dumped.

The deceased was taken to hospital and was able to talk before succumbing to the effects of the injection.

We are appealing to community members to make use of public transport when traveling and avoid hitch-hiking, especially at night.

Anybody with information is requested to contact the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police.

