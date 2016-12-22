Gun misfires during farm attack – Bela-Bela

Around 03H00 this morning, two armed suspects gained entry to a farm residence on the farm Roodekuil, Waterberg District, Bela-Bela Municipality, Warmbad, Limpopo.

The farmer, Gerhard Louw still in bed, woke up and looked into the barrel of a gun when the two suspects pointed the firearm at him. A shot was fired but fortunately, it misfired, saving the farmers life. The farmer immediately defended himself and fought back, and realizing the intensity of the fight, the suspects fled.

The farmer activated the alarm and within 10 minutes the RTL response group arrived, the SAPS arrived 20 minutes later.

Farm attacks are on the rise and farmers should get involved with the community safety and security structures. Carry weapons at all times and do not ignore a barking dog, it could mean danger is imminent. Farmers are cautioned to phone a neighbor or a response team if they suspect there may be a problem. Farmers do not leave your house alone, for the sake of safety be vigilant.

South Africa Today – South Africa News