Farm attacks on the rise

Several farm attacks have been reported over the last few days.

At McKay Estates near Vereeniging, John, and Lynne Swanepoel severely attacked and beaten in the early hours by dangerous suspects.

Two other people were on the premises and the suspects tied them up and threatened to beat them.

The suspects demanded money and fled with a laptop, a television set, and a white Nissan pickup.

Near Nelspruit, a farmer was attacked on the farm Nelsrif, by four suspects armed with two 9mm pistols.

Mr. Theo Botha attacked with a knobkerrie and severely injured by suspects. He was taken to the hospital by relatives.

During the attack, the family fought back and shots were fired. Eventually, the suspects fled without any money. Mr. Botha’s wife and children were not injured.

Meanwhile, Mr. Botha has returned home after being discharged from the hospital.

