Farm attacker poses as firearm license inspector

On Tuesday, December 20, two black men and a woman posing as gun inspectors, with forged documents entered a farm near Cookhouse, Glen Avon, Blue Crane Route Municipality, in the Eastern Cape Province. The farmer suspected that something was not right and closed the gate, trapping their vehicle inside the property.

Apparently, the suspects presented falsified documents to obtain gun license survey information. As soon as the suspects realized that they were found to be imposters, they tried to flee. The two male suspects jumped out of the car and fled on foot. The driver of the car was caught along with the woman who remained in the car.

The suspects fired at the farmer when chased and are armed and considered dangerous.

Farmers are warned not to confront scammers who pretend to be inspectors as they could be armed and dangerous. The suspects are still at large.

The South African police are investigating the incident.

